12/21: Derek’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. TONIGHT: More clouds moving in with a slight chance for a flurry and lows in the upper 20s. Breezy northwest conditions will bring wind chills down into the teens. WEDNESDAY: Skies gradually clearing but chilly with highs in the low 30s. The northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

