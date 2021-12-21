Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/21: Derek’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Getting cold tonight, then warming up for the holiday with some rain likely.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. TONIGHT: More clouds moving in with a slight chance for a flurry and lows in the upper 20s. Breezy northwest conditions will bring wind chills down into the teens. WEDNESDAY: Skies gradually clearing but chilly with highs in the low 30s. The northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teens arrested for allegedly shooting at funeral, injuring 3
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.
Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday
Toledo police say a man was shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Heritage South...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Toledo shopping plaza parking lot

Latest News

12/21: Derek's Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/21: Derek's Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/20/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/20/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/20/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/20/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/20/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/20/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast