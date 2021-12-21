Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Gunmen open fire on hearse, hitting casket during Toledo funeral
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.
Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday
Three juvenile suspects made court appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They are accused of...
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults

Latest News

Mugshot of Ryan Nichols who is accused of multiple January 6th-related crimes by the U.S....
Federal judge denies Texas man's request for pre-trial release in Jan. 6th case
At-home test
Dr. Fauci discusses omicron variant and the holidays
Free coffee at Ohio Turnpike plazas to ring in the new year
Dr. Fauci gives an update on COVID cases surging and celebrating the holidays with family and...
Fauci responds to Fox host's threatening comments
ODOT operations up over last year
Snow Force One, Plowy McPlowface: ODOT announces 8 Name-A-Snowplow winners