Building Better Schools: McKinley STEMM Academy lights Christmas tree with solar energy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - McKinley STEMM Academy debuted a new Christmas Tree with a twist! If you look closely you will see that it is powered by a Green Energy Machine! The solar panels of the G.E.M generate electricity to illuminate the LED tree lights.

McKinley STEMM won the Green Energy Machine last year in the Ohio STEM Learning Network Engineering Design Challenge. Students competed with other schools throughout Ohio to create an energy solution for an organization.

Thanks to the help of their teachers, Mrs. Madanski, Mrs. Bennett and Ms. Fikel, students won the middle school category and McKinley STEMM Academy is now the proud owner of our very own G.E.M.

The students and staff at McKinley STEMM are excited to deepen their knowledge on how solar energy works and find more creative uses for it

