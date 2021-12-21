Childress sentenced in Holloway murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man will serve time in prison after he entered a guilty plea for the shooting death of Martitus Holloway in January.

JuJuan Childress was sentenced to 42 months in prison after a court found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter with a lesser firearm specification.

Childress told police he and Holloway were “fooling around” with a gun in a house in the 1900 block of Macomber. When Childress racked the slide, the gun went off and a bullet hit Holloway in the torso.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined Holloway died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. They ruled his manner of death as a homicide.

