Findlay Police look for owner of stolen package filled with Christmas gifts

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police are trying to find the owner of a package filled with Christmas presents that were likely stolen off a porch over the weekend.

“We believe it was taken off a porch because it was a rather sizeable package,” said Findlay Police Chief Robert Ring.

Findlay Police posted a message to social media stating that a large amount of wrapped and unwrapped children’s gifts were found Saturday near Findlay High School.

On 12/18/2021 a large amount of wrapped and unwrapped children’s gifts was located in the area of the Findlay High... Posted by Findlay Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

Ring said a neighbor called police after noticing the box of gifts in an ally behind Swing Avenue.

“When officers got there, they realized t was a box full of toys that were probably meant for a 5-year-old child,” Ring explained. “It appears that it was stolen from someone and they discarded it along the ally when they realized it was something that they didn’t want.”

Ring estimates the package contained up to $200 worth of gifts, and due to the on-going investigation he cannot show pictures or describe the items that were inside.

“We are not showing a picture at this point, because we are hoping that someone will report it and they are able to give us an idea of what is in the box. That will help us narrow down and make sure it truly does belong to them,” Ring said.

This type of crime is becoming a widespread problem across the country. According to DeliverySafe.com, 33.5 million Americans have fallen victim to porch pirates in 2020.

Ring suggests making sure someone is home to receive any expected package or ask the delivery company to place it in a specific location.

“Get them off your porch as quick as you can and make sure they are not viable from the street.”

If you believe you are the owner of the package that has been found, call Findlay Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.