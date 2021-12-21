Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Findlay Police look for owner of stolen package filled with Christmas gifts

A neighbor called police after noticing the box of gifts in an ally behind Swing Avenue.
Findlay Police are searching for the owner of a stolen package filled with Christmas gifts.
Findlay Police are searching for the owner of a stolen package filled with Christmas gifts.(WTVG)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police are trying to find the owner of a package filled with Christmas presents that were likely stolen off a porch over the weekend.

“We believe it was taken off a porch because it was a rather sizeable package,” said Findlay Police Chief Robert Ring.

Findlay Police posted a message to social media stating that a large amount of wrapped and unwrapped children’s gifts were found Saturday near Findlay High School.

On 12/18/2021 a large amount of wrapped and unwrapped children’s gifts was located in the area of the Findlay High...

Posted by Findlay Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

Ring said a neighbor called police after noticing the box of gifts in an ally behind Swing Avenue.

“When officers got there, they realized t was a box full of toys that were probably meant for a 5-year-old child,” Ring explained. “It appears that it was stolen from someone and they discarded it along the ally when they realized it was something that they didn’t want.”

Ring estimates the package contained up to $200 worth of gifts, and due to the on-going investigation he cannot show pictures or describe the items that were inside.

“We are not showing a picture at this point, because we are hoping that someone will report it and they are able to give us an idea of what is in the box. That will help us narrow down and make sure it truly does belong to them,” Ring said.

This type of crime is becoming a widespread problem across the country. According to DeliverySafe.com, 33.5 million Americans have fallen victim to porch pirates in 2020.

Ring suggests making sure someone is home to receive any expected package or ask the delivery company to place it in a specific location.

“Get them off your porch as quick as you can and make sure they are not viable from the street.”

If you believe you are the owner of the package that has been found, call Findlay Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Gunmen open fire on hearse, hitting casket during Toledo funeral
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.
Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday
Three juvenile suspects made court appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They are accused of...
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults

Latest News

Free coffee at Ohio Turnpike plazas to ring in the new year
ODOT operations up over last year
Snow Force One, Plowy McPlowface: ODOT announces 8 Name-A-Snowplow winners
Building Better Schools - Green Energy Machine
Building Better Schools - Green Energy Machine
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
Ohio reports record-high number of new COVID-19 cases