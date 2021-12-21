Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Free coffee at Ohio Turnpike plazas to ring in the new year

(Chase Bachman)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is offering free coffee at some Ohio Turnpike service plazas to celebrate the new year.

The promotion runs from 10:00 p.m. ET on NYE and runs until 7:00 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

Each traveler can receive one cup of free coffee.

The following plazas are offering the complimentary coffee:

  • 7-Eleven (Indian Meadow/Tiffin River, Mahoning Valley/Glacier Hills);
  • Burger King/HMS Host (Erie Islands/Commodore Perry, Middle Ridge/Vermilion Valley, Great Lakes/Towpath);
  • AVI Foodsystems (Portage/Brady’s Leap); and
  • Hardees (Blue Heron/Wyandot)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Gunmen open fire on hearse, hitting casket during Toledo funeral
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.
Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday
Three juvenile suspects made court appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They are accused of...
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults

Latest News

ODOT operations up over last year
Snow Force One, Plowy McPlowface: ODOT announces 8 Name-A-Snowplow winners
Findlay Police are searching for the owner of a stolen package filled with Christmas gifts.
Findlay Police look for owner of stolen package filled with Christmas gifts
Building Better Schools - Green Energy Machine
Building Better Schools - Green Energy Machine
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
Ohio reports record-high number of new COVID-19 cases