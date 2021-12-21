Free coffee at Ohio Turnpike plazas to ring in the new year
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is offering free coffee at some Ohio Turnpike service plazas to celebrate the new year.
The promotion runs from 10:00 p.m. ET on NYE and runs until 7:00 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day.
Each traveler can receive one cup of free coffee.
The following plazas are offering the complimentary coffee:
- 7-Eleven (Indian Meadow/Tiffin River, Mahoning Valley/Glacier Hills);
- Burger King/HMS Host (Erie Islands/Commodore Perry, Middle Ridge/Vermilion Valley, Great Lakes/Towpath);
- AVI Foodsystems (Portage/Brady’s Leap); and
- Hardees (Blue Heron/Wyandot)
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.