Free coffee at Ohio Turnpike plazas to ring in the new year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is offering free coffee at some Ohio Turnpike service plazas to celebrate the new year.

The promotion runs from 10:00 p.m. ET on NYE and runs until 7:00 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

Each traveler can receive one cup of free coffee.

The following plazas are offering the complimentary coffee:

7-Eleven (Indian Meadow/Tiffin River, Mahoning Valley/Glacier Hills);

Burger King/HMS Host (Erie Islands/Commodore Perry, Middle Ridge/Vermilion Valley, Great Lakes/Towpath);

AVI Foodsystems (Portage/Brady’s Leap); and

Hardees (Blue Heron/Wyandot)

