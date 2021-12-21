Many small businesses in downtown Perrysburg are having a big holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Spending money at locally owned stores has been a top priority for a lot of you this year. And it’s paying off in a big way for a lot of small businesses.

The streets of downtown Perrysburg are lined with locally owned stores. The shop owners we spoke with all say they are having a great year. They say the customer service they offer is one of the things that sets them apart.

As we get closer to wrapping up the holiday shopping season, many stores are on track to have a banner year. Meredith Moore owns The Sophia Lustig Shop. “We’ve seen new faces, and a lot of loyal customers have come to see us again.”

Sophia Lustig is one of the newer stores on the block. After more than 80-years in downtown Toledo, the iconic boutique made the move to Louisiana Avenue. “This has been a great holiday season for us. Our new location has brought us some new customers. I also think people were excited to be able to get out and buy gifts. We pride ourselves on the customer service we offer to make your shopping special.”

2021 has also been a good year at Meig. Knowing her customers has been a big part of that success for owner Meig McIntyre.

“I try to remember and keep track of my customers tastes and what they like. When I go on buying trips I think about who likes this or that. That is something you get with a small business.”

Personalized service is also a big part of the experience at Kids Klothesline. The store is having one of its best years in its history. Teresa Meredith has worked at the store for decades. “It’s busier than we’ve seen it in a long time. We are so grateful for our loyal, devoted customers who think it’s important to see local businesses thrive. Our shelves are full, so people still have plenty of options.”

Angel 101 has seen growth every year since opening a decade ago. In fact, Angel Eldon will soon open a second location in Perrysburg. “One of the things we love doing the most is offering personal service. We send our customers out with purchases that are ready to give. They can get something now, and they know what they’re getting. We love that so many people want to support local businesses.”

