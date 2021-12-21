Moment of Science: Christmas Lights

As spectacular as going full “Griswold Family Christmas” can be with hundreds, even thousands of dazzling lights... it can also be frustrating when the science behind the holiday magic doesn’t work in your favor. Let’s take a look at just how those lights work (or don’t)!

* Let’s start with your traditional incandescent bulb. If you have a closed circuit, electricity is allowed to flow through a wire, into a bulb, making the filament heat up and glow, and then down to the next one... if the filament burns out, open circuit... nothing happens. The thing is, electrons don’t flow like cars on a highway. If they run through a copper wire, for example, the atoms in that conductive metal keep transferring electrons down the line... so it’s more like trying to avoid a constant fender-bender with the next car behind and ahead of you.

* Many of your older light strings tend to be connected in a “series” circuit, one right after the other... so if one bulb burns out, it breaks that connection and none of them will light. Some strings are doubled up and woven together so at least half of them will stay lit, but the better solution lies in a “parallel” circuit. Each bulb gets its own dedicated wire, so if one goes out, the Christmas cheer continues. That’s not to say your series lights can’t stay on, either. “Shunt wires” are sometime used to keep the circuit closed, even if the filament burns out.

* Traditionally, your bulbs are white light shining through colored glass... but they still rely on getting that filament really hot. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, incandescent bulbs still cause about 230 house fires every year. These days, however, a good half of all lighting in the country comes from LEDs, or “light-emitting diodes” to do the trick -- more efficient, longer-lasting, and cold to the touch. Whatever your choice for making spirits bright, make sure those lights and wires are up to code and up to the task!

