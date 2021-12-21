Traffic
Ohio reports record-high number of new COVID-19 cases

Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health reported the highest number of new COVID-19 since the pandemic began on Tuesday.

The record-high number of 12,502 new cases in Ohio comes amid a nationwide surge of infections, just one day after the CDC reported the omicron variant became the most dominant strain in the U.S. It’s the highest number of new infections since Nov. 23, 2020.

ODH reports 584 people were hospitalized from the virus in the last 24 hours. Of them, 81 people were admitted to the ICU.

249 people in Ohio died from COVID-19 since Friday, Dec. 17, ODH data shows.

Public health officials and scientists say getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus. The vaccines are shown to be effective in preventing hospitalization and death. They recommend people who have been fully-vaccinated also get a booster dose.

Those looking to get a shot can check Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool here.

