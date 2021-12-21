Traffic
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Prosecutors are looking to certify the juvenile suspects as adults in Monday’s drive-by shooting at a funeral.

Three juveniles are facing felonious assault charges in connection to the shooting at River of Life Church Monday afternoon. They are all being held at the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Gunmen opened fire as people were leaving the services for Lawrenczel Larell Taylor III, who was shot and killed while driving earlier this month. Toledo Police Chief George Kral said there’s no doubt those attending the funeral were targeted.

“There was some retribution here,” Kral said. “There was some payback.”

Three people were shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Rodney Taylor, 47, Eddie Moore, 73, and Gregory Harris, 64, were treated for their injuries at the hospital. Two House of Day Funeral Home employees were among those hurt.

Police records show the hearse and the casket were also struck by bullets.

According to prosecutors, the three suspects stole a car from Oregon and opened fire on the funeral procession line. The juveniles fled the scene.

According to TPD, an officer responding saw a car that matched the suspect’s vehicle description. Officers later found two suspects at a house on Brame and were arrested. According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old suspect was found in the stolen vehicle. That suspect is also facing one charge of receiving stolen property.

Prosecutors said the suspects inside the house had weapons in their possession.

Attorneys for the juvenile suspects declined to comment.

