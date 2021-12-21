Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Push for legalizing marijuana makes way to Ohio Legislature

A quarter million people signed a petition for legalization to be considered.
Marijuana proposals could be heading to the Ohio Legislature
Marijuana proposals could be heading to the Ohio Legislature
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted more than 200,000 signatures to initiate the legalizing of marijuana in Ohio. If at least 132,000 signatures are verified from at least 44 counties, the statute will have to be presented to the Ohio Legislators for consideration.

Below is what the Coalition is proposing:

● Legalizes and regulates the cultivation, manufacture, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults aged 21 and up.

● Legalizes home grow for adults aged 21 or older with a limit of 6 plants per person and 12 plants per household.

Taxing would work as follows:

● 36% of the tax will support social equity and jobs programs - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for social equity and jobs programs in Ohio.

● 36% to provide funding for communities who host adult-use cannabis dispensaries - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for the communities who have adult-use dispensaries.

● 25% to fund education and treatment for individuals with addiction issues - if passed, this statute could generate $104 million or more annually to research and treat substance abuse in Ohio.

● 3% to the Division of Cannabis Control and Tax Commissioner fund to cover regulatory and administrative costs for overseeing the adult-use cannabis industry.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Gunmen open fire on hearse, hitting casket during Toledo funeral
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.
Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday
Three juvenile suspects made court appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They are accused of...
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults

Latest News

JR Majewski
JR Majewski ready to challenge for Marcy Kaptur’s congressional seat
Ohio Statehouse (AP)
DeWine devoting $250 million to funds for police and first responders
Imagination Station figures out what's next after levy defeat
What’s next for Imagination Station after levy defeat
Republican Mike Carey will face off against Democrat State Rep. Allison Russo in the Ohio...
Trump and Biden backed candidates face off in Ohio special election
Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo asks for less money from Lucas County taxpayers