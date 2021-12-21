Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teens arrested for allegedly shooting at funeral, injuring 3
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
Traffic is backed up after several crashes Monday evening.
Multiple crashes causing traffic delays on Toledo highways Monday
Toledo police say a man was shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Heritage South...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Toledo shopping plaza parking lot

Latest News

U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21,...
SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station
Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony
Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony