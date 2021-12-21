Snow Force One, Plowy McPlowface: ODOT announces 8 Name-A-Snowplow winners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the winners for the turnpike’s ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.

Eight snowplows in service at the turnpike’s maintenance buildings will now be assigned the following names:

Snow Force One, submitted by James B.

Plowy McPlowface, submitted by Mark H.

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, submitted by Rebekah C.

Sir Plows-A-Lot, submitted by Timothy T.

Darth Blader, submitted by Cassandra W.

Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, submitted by Sebastian C.

O-H Snow U Didn’t, submitted by Marc M.

Ah, Push It.... Push It Real Good, submitted by Cori D.

Each of the winners received a $100 gift card.

The event was sponsored by the Northern Ohio Buick GMC Dealers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.