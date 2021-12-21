Traffic
Snow Force One, Plowy McPlowface: ODOT announces 8 Name-A-Snowplow winners

ODOT operations up over last year
(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the winners for the turnpike’s ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.

Eight snowplows in service at the turnpike’s maintenance buildings will now be assigned the following names:

  • Snow Force One, submitted by James B.
  • Plowy McPlowface, submitted by Mark H.
  • Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, submitted by Rebekah C.
  • Sir Plows-A-Lot, submitted by Timothy T.
  • Darth Blader, submitted by Cassandra W.
  • Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, submitted by Sebastian C.
  • O-H Snow U Didn’t, submitted by Marc M.
  • Ah, Push It.... Push It Real Good, submitted by Cori D.

Each of the winners received a $100 gift card.

The event was sponsored by the Northern Ohio Buick GMC Dealers.

