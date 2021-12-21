Snow Force One, Plowy McPlowface: ODOT announces 8 Name-A-Snowplow winners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the winners for the turnpike’s ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.
Eight snowplows in service at the turnpike’s maintenance buildings will now be assigned the following names:
- Snow Force One, submitted by James B.
- Plowy McPlowface, submitted by Mark H.
- Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, submitted by Rebekah C.
- Sir Plows-A-Lot, submitted by Timothy T.
- Darth Blader, submitted by Cassandra W.
- Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, submitted by Sebastian C.
- O-H Snow U Didn’t, submitted by Marc M.
- Ah, Push It.... Push It Real Good, submitted by Cori D.
Each of the winners received a $100 gift card.
The event was sponsored by the Northern Ohio Buick GMC Dealers.
