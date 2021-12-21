Sylvania Ave. to be closed from Wednesday through Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Ave. will be closed on Wednesday for a few days from Upton to Matlack avenues for a sewer and waterline project.

The closure is expected to be lifted by the end of the day on Friday.

The City of Toledo posted the following detours:

Eastbound Sylvania Ave.: Upton to Tremainsville to Sylvania

Westbound Sylvania Ave.: Tremainsville to Upton to Sylvania

Eastbound Sylvania Ave. is currently closed and will remain closed for an additional three weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.