Sylvania Ave. to be closed from Wednesday through Friday

Sylvania Ave. will be closed on Wednesday for a few days from Upton to Matlack avenues for a sewer and waterline project.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Ave. will be closed on Wednesday for a few days from Upton to Matlack avenues for a sewer and waterline project.

The closure is expected to be lifted by the end of the day on Friday.

The City of Toledo posted the following detours:

Eastbound Sylvania Ave.: Upton to Tremainsville to Sylvania

Westbound Sylvania Ave.: Tremainsville to Upton to Sylvania

Eastbound Sylvania Ave. is currently closed and will remain closed for an additional three weeks.

