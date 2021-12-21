Sylvania Ave. to be closed from Wednesday through Friday
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Ave. will be closed on Wednesday for a few days from Upton to Matlack avenues for a sewer and waterline project.
The closure is expected to be lifted by the end of the day on Friday.
The City of Toledo posted the following detours:
Eastbound Sylvania Ave.: Upton to Tremainsville to Sylvania
Westbound Sylvania Ave.: Tremainsville to Upton to Sylvania
Eastbound Sylvania Ave. is currently closed and will remain closed for an additional three weeks.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.