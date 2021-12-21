Toledo Firefighter returns from search & rescue mission in Kentucky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Firefighter who deployed to Kentucky to help after the tornadoes is once again home.

Firefighter Jamie Morelock is part of Ohio Task Force 1, which is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Morelock specializes in urban search and rescue.

After the tornadoes hit in December 2021, he was part of a team that combed through the debris looking for anyone who may have been trapped. Morelock helped search the candle factory in Mayfield, KY, where a reported eight people died when the building was leveled by a tornado.

“One of the things I think it’s important for people to know is a lot of times during a disaste, it doesn’t affect an entire area, so you can count on your community to help you out. You know, your neighbors, you know, your neighboring towns or whatever. There’s nothing left. There is no community any more for these people to rely on, so everything that they need is going to have to come from, you know, volunteer donations from other places and things. And they virtually have nothing left,” said Morelock.

Morelock says he spent roughly 5 days with the team in Kentucky. He calls the mission a success because everyone missing was accounted for as either dead or alive.

