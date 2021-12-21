Toledo man accused of fatally shaking his baby sentenced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of fatally shaking his infant son was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday.

Nicholas Beckford was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and felonious assault charges. He was originally arraigned on murder charges. Beckford withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered a guilty plea to the charges.

Police said the man shook three-week-old Ezykiel Beckford causing severe brain damage in September 2020. The child died from his injuries and the coroner’s office ruled the infant’s death a homicide from “abusive head trauma.”

