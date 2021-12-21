Traffic
Toledo Metroparks call for holiday decorators

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks is looking for decorators to plan for the 2022 holiday season.

It is asking for proposals from decorators for the Manor House. Those with ideas for decorating one of the bedrooms, closets, or trees can complete an interest form here.

