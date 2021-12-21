Toledo Metroparks call for holiday decorators

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks is looking for decorators to plan for the 2022 holiday season.

It is asking for proposals from decorators for the Manor House. Those with ideas for decorating one of the bedrooms, closets, or trees can complete an interest form here.

