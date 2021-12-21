Traffic
Winterfest grows amid COVID-19 concerns

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since last week Winterfest has been in full swing in Toledo. There have been nice sized crowds, but this Sunday at 6pm the Walleye are expecting a larger audience at the game versus the Kalamazoo Wings.

The event organizers saw a demand and added additional standing room to fir more spectators in, while concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants grow.

Neil Neukam is the executive vice president and general manager for the Toledo Walleye. He says many of the same safety precautions taken at Huntington Center will be in place at Fifth Third Field. “Our staff will be masked, people wearing masks throughout the game. We are not requiring fans to be masked, that is still up to them to be masked. That is not a requirement. We would encourage it and hope people would consider wearing a mask, but it is not a requirement to enter the park for the games,” says Neukam.

According to Neukam, the organizers have plans in place in the event the spread of COVID affects any teams. “Obviously if there is a situation that occurs with either of the teams, the walleye or the Kalamazoo club. There are some plans in place, working with the league and the teams, in general, to hopefully be able to replace any of the players if any of those guys get ill or sick.”

Dale Ambrose is a hockey fan, and he says he feels safe at the events. “Absolutely, 100 percent. I feel fantastic about it... To get to come out and play outside. Obviously, everything is now inside. I grew up playing pond hockey so its fun to take the game back outside,” says Ambrose.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

