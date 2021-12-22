12/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

It’s our coldest day in 2 weeks, but those few flakes flying will be the only ones we see before Christmas. Temps will rise to the 50s as warmer air and rain pushes in from the south Christmas Eve, starting Christmas morning in the 50s in Toledo (30s again by nightfall) as more rain likely surges in for the afternoon. The next few days to follow will level out in the 40s with off-and-on showers as well.

