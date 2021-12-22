Traffic
12/22/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Flurries possible before warmer weather arrives for Christmas
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cold, lows in the mid 20s. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries (northern half of the area), highs in the upper 30s. FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Rain showers developing in the afternoon, daytime temps in the 40s, evening temps rising to near 50 degrees. SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Chance of rain showers, temperatures begin in the lower 50s but will fall into the 40s during the day.

