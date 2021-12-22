As Christmas approaches COVID-19 tests are becoming harder to find

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People are worried about spreading COVID-19 during upcoming holiday celebrations, but even if you plan to test ahead of any festivities, it could be a challenge to find any available at-home tests.

Local libraries’ supply of at-home tests have been wiped out, and the ones you’re supposed to be able to buy at drug and grocery stores are hard to find.

“I do in-home appliance service so I wanted to get a COVID test just to make sure that I don’t have it because I’m going into people’s houses, and I’ve been to two different Krogers, a Meijer and now CVS here, and nobody has them, they’re completely empty,” says Robert Adams, who told 13abc he has been all around the area trying to find a test.

Adams says he doesn’t think he’s been exposed to COVID, but he doesn’t know, and he doesn’t feel comfortable being around customers without knowing for certain if he is negative for the virus.

“I’ve got a sore throat, and I want to make sure it’s nothing that’s going to cause my customers any problems. It could just be the exhaust leak on my van that’s causing the sore throat, but I’d rather know,” says Adams.

The Ohio Department of Health had a press conference Wednesday, and the department’s director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff got a question about the unavailability of COVID tests. His answer?

“Testing is a great screening method but it’s not perfect, and I don’t think we should rely on a negative test to give us that clean bill to allow us to engage with abandon in our holiday parties.”

If you can’t find a test before the holidays, Dr. Vanderhoff suggested being extra careful at gatherings. He said wear a mask when you can, try to get together outdoors since it will be unseasonably warm this Christmas, and to gather with small groups only.

Dr. Vanderhoff also added that if you are fully vaccinated and you have received your booster shot, you are less likely to get COVID and less likely to spread it to others. Therefore, a test might not be necessary for you.

