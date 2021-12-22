Traffic
December 22nd Weather Forecast

Mild Trend With More Rain
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cooler today with a cloudy sky this morning and more sun for the afternoon. Highs will be around freezing today. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40. Christmas Eve late day drizzle is possible with a high in the upper 40s. Christmas Day will be mild with highs in the low to middle 50s. Rain is possible. More rain is likely Sunday night into Monday with highs in the 40s.

