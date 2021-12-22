Man sentenced to 15 years to life in April murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Wednesday in connection to fatal a stabbing and car crash incident earlier this year.

Kenneth Montano, 30, was found guilty of murder after he entered an alford plea in court earlier this month.

He was arrested in connection to the death of Guadalupe Fonseca in April 2021. Police found Fonseca lying in the street on Garland Avenue suffering from a stab wound and injuries from being hit by a car. He died at the scene.

TPD said Montano fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to Fonseca’s family. Montano was also involved in an injury crash at Woodville and Elmore and ran away from that scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.