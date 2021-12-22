Traffic
Man sentenced to 15 years to life in April murder

Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday,...
Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday, April 8.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Wednesday in connection to fatal a stabbing and car crash incident earlier this year.

Kenneth Montano, 30, was found guilty of murder after he entered an alford plea in court earlier this month.

He was arrested in connection to the death of Guadalupe Fonseca in April 2021. Police found Fonseca lying in the street on Garland Avenue suffering from a stab wound and injuries from being hit by a car. He died at the scene.

TPD said Montano fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to Fonseca’s family. Montano was also involved in an injury crash at Woodville and Elmore and ran away from that scene.

