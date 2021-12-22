National Guard members will be first deployed to 7 northern Ohio hospitals (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health gave an update on COVID-19 as omicron surges as the dominant variant across the United States.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Ohio National Guard Major General John Harris Jr. and other hospital officials to give an update on conditions throughout the state.

Over 1,000 Ohio National Guard members are being deployed to hospitals across the state, especially in the northern region where the case per capita count is among the highest in the country.

According to Dr. Vanderhoff, the initial wave of deployed members will head to seven northern Ohio hospitals first to assist with both medical care and support tasks.

Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Mahoning County

Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital in Trumbull County

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in Summit County

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Stark County

Summa Health Akron City Hospital in Summit County

Promedica Hospital in Toledo

Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital in Lucas County

“Our hospitals need our help now,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

Members of the Ohio National Guard, in collaboration with the department of health, helped organize a mass community COVID-19 testing in Cleveland on Tuesday. It’s expected to remain open for approximately a week.

More than 1,000 PCR tests were administered on the first day, but coordinators were forced to close registration early because of “high demand.”

Due to high demand, the Cleveland testing center is no longer accepting registrations Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The Ohio Department of Health reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period and several hundred additional hospitalizations on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.