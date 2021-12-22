Ohio National Guard members heading to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Mercy Health St.Vincent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio National Guard members will be stationed at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center starting Thursday.

It follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement last week that he was ordering Ohio National Guard personnel into hospitals in an effort to alleviate the strain on healthcare staff throughout the state as COVID-19 cases surge.

According to Mercy Health, the healthcare system expects 10 EMT-trained members at arrive at St.V’s. They will work to support the emergency department and the facility overall.

“I know you will join me in welcoming these men and women of the National Guard into our hospitals, who are away from their families working in support of communities this holiday season,” Mercy Health Toledo President Bob Baxter said in a statement. “We are grateful for their assistance and dedication during this challenging time, and we appreciate this support from Gov. DeWine.”

In Wednesday’s Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said ProMedica Toledo Hospital will also be receiving Ohio National Guard members. It is unclear at this time when they will arrive at Toledo Hospital.

