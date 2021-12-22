Traffic
Ohio National Guard still waiting on ODH directives for deployment to hospitals

1,050 airmen and soldiers are activated and ready to help personnel in hospitals seeing surges in Covid-19 patients
The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr. of the Ohio National Guard, addresses the media...
The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr. of the Ohio National Guard, addresses the media via zoom on Dec. 21, 2021.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Major General John Harris Jr., The Adjutant General for the Ohio National Guard, is preparing to deploy 1,050 airmen and soldiers to hospitals across the state. One hundred fifty of those guardsmen are EMTS. The other 900 are “wrap around” support staff.

Their mission will be to help out at hospitals where personnel are overwhelmed by a surge in Covid patients.

“And it’s going to be fluid. We know especially as Omicron increases and moves around the state, we’re building agility so that we can shift based on where demand is,” said Maj. Gen. Harris during a zoom conference with reporters Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Right now, those members of the guard are waiting for their marching orders from the Ohio Department of Health.

“ODH, the Department of Health, develops a strategy and tells us where to target ‘em, and we’ll move our teams around as necessary to meet that demand,” explains Maj. Gen. Harris.

At first, he expects the bulk of the airmen and soldiers to go to Northeast Ohio and the Cleveland area, but Northwest Ohio and the Toledo area will also get help. It’s just a matter of how much help and how soon it will arrive.

“The hospitals that our folks will work in this week will be very different than the hospitals they will work in next week, and again, that’s going to follow the demand based on how the disease and the stress on the hospitals spreads across the state,” said Maj, Gen. Harris, who added all of the national guardsmen getting deployed to hospitals are fully vaccinated but not required to get a booster.

