Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio sees record-high number of new COVID cases for second day in a row

COVID-19 test at TestHere
COVID-19 test at TestHere(WVIR)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio saw a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row amid the omicron variant surge.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 12,864 new cases on Wednesday -- the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. It breaks Tuesday’s record-high of 12,502 new cases. Prior to the omicron variant surge, the record for most new cases in a day was set in November 2020.

ODH reported 491 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. Of them, 41 people were admitted to the ICU.

The surge comes as Ohio hospitals and healthcare workers are feeling the strain. Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to help hospital staff last week and the first deployed members are expected to Northwest Ohio hospitals tomorrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Gunmen open fire on hearse, hitting casket during Toledo funeral
Three juvenile suspects made court appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They are accused of...
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults
Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured...
Mom, 2-year-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot liquid in Ohio break-in, police say
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Dr. Andy Thomas stated 1 in 3 patients in Ohio Intensive Care Units are COVID-19 patients,...
Ohio National Guard members heading to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Mercy Health St.Vincent
Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday,...
Man sentenced to 15 years to life in April murder
National Guard members will be first deployed to 7 northern Ohio hospitals (list)
Iconic characters bring this light display to life.
Light up the Holidays: Disney Magic in Swanton