Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sports gaming now legal in the state of Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that will make sports gaming legal in the state.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that will make sports gaming legal in the state.(kold)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will allow Ohioans to bet on their favorite sports teams.

There are three ways a bet can be placed in Ohio - via mobile app, physically go to a casino sportsbook, or at restaurants with kiosks.

A restaurant, bar, or bowling alley can apply to get two kiosks and licenses will cost $1,000.

Brick and mortar facilities like a casino with a sportsbook will have to pay $50,000 to $100,000 for a license.

Companies operating a mobile app will have to pay $3 million for a license for an initial three-year term.

The second contract will cost $10 million.

Sportsbooks and mobile apps will be regulated by the Ohio Gaming Commission.

A 10% tax will be assessed on the sports gaming industry with proceeds going mostly toward schools.

The Legislative Budget Office estimates that license revenue alone during Fiscal Year 2023 is likely to reach or exceed $10 million.

The LBO estimates the sports gaming market to produce about $3.35 billion for Ohio after several years of operation.

Sports gaming will roll out over the next year with a launch no later than Jan. 1, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Gunmen open fire on hearse, hitting casket during Toledo funeral
Three juvenile suspects made court appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They are accused of...
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults
Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured...
Mom, 2-year-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot liquid in Ohio break-in, police say
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah