Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Gunmen open fire on hearse, hitting casket during Toledo funeral
Three juvenile suspects made court appearances on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They are accused of...
Prosecutors looking to try funeral drive-by shooting suspects as adults
Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured...
Mom, 2-year-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot liquid in Ohio break-in, police say
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Police have shut down a portion of SR579 in Wood County due to a fatal crash involving a...
Fatal crash in Wood County causes road closures

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people are signing up for Obamacare
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family, community hosts toy drive on 1-year anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance in Calif.
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday