Toledo group spreads awareness of dangers of opioid addiction

Fight Fentanyl Fridays on the corner of Monroe and Douglas raises awareness of the dangers of opioids.
Group from Team Recovery Sober Community holds signs on the side of the road showing support of those struggling with opioid addiction.(Julian Mack)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year the opioid epidemic has claimed a record number of lives, according to data from the CDC. That is why a group of Toledoans is working to raise awareness and hopefully save lives.

Juan Duarte is the Director of Program Development at Team Recovery. He says a group of Team Recovery’s sober community residents came together and started what they call “Fight Fentanyl Fridays,” where they hold signs hoping to move those in need by their messages.

Duarte says he’s seen the toll that opioid addiction can take on people. “The deaths, the implications that come with that involve families, kids, friends. Not just the abuser, or the person in recovery suffering from addiction themselves. It includes a huge web of people behind every person.”

Julian Mack is the co-chair of the Team Recovery sober community. He has struggled with his own battle with addiction and that is why he chooses to raise awareness.

“While we are experiencing the negative. While we have survived the negative. We also try to thrive in the positive, when realizing there is power in our struggles, there’s power in our stories, there is power in our survival,” says Mack. “We want to share that positive energy, we want to share that sense of community. We want to share that connection because that is the solution.”

The group will be at the intersection of Monroe and Douglas every remaining Friday of the year from 5-7 pm. They also invite anyone in need to a recovery meeting from 8-9 pm following the rally.

