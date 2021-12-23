Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/23: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Mild and wet Christmas Day; seasonably cool next week
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be warmer and wetter heading into Christmas, with models still having a hard time handling the potential Saturday afternoon round of rain as the low tracks directly over northwest Ohio. We’ll start Christmas morning near 50F and drop to the 30s again by sunset, with a rain/snow mix also on track heading out of the weekend, too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbershop owner is giving back to the community and paying for young peoples life insurance.
Disturbed by rash of gun deaths, Toledo businessman starting life insurance policies for young people
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday,...
Man sentenced to 15 years to life in April murder
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment

Latest News

Lots of rain and not a snowflake in sight for Christmas Day. Dan Smith explains.
12/23: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
3 Storms Likely In The Next Week
December 23rd Weather Forecast
December 23rd Weather Forecast
December 23rd Weather Forecast
12/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast