December 23rd Weather Forecast

3 Storms Likely In The Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and mild today with a high near 40. Christmas Eve will bring more clouds and warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Light rain becomes more likely Friday evening into Friday night. Heavy rain is possible on Christmas morning through early afternoon. Highs on Christmas will be in the low to middle 50s. Two more storm systems will bring more rain next week. The first arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. There may be a little snow and sleet mix in before it changes to all rain. The second storm arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This could provide another good dose of rain with highs in the middle 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

December 23rd Weather Forecast
