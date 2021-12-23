Disturbed by rash of gun deaths, Toledo businessman starting life insurance policies for young people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There have been 69 homicides so far this year in Toledo, and some of the victims have been as young as 14. A local barbershop owner was disturbed after seeing that several of the victim’s families were struggling to pay for burial expenses, so he decided to step in and help the families plan ahead by getting insured.

“It saddens me, it makes me depressed. And it really hurts me because our children are dying young and never really lived their life,” says Tyrone Frieson, the owner of H and Dee’s Barbershop in Toledo. “As a black man from the streets, I think this is my way of giving back.”

Frieson alongside other barbershop staff has helped three young people’s families pay for life insurance plans, while also educating them on how to maintain them. Frieson hopes to the initiative will grow in the near future.

“A lot of people in the inner city, their families don’t have the income, the extra money, or the resources to buy insurance. So H and Dee’s barbershop, we want to take that burden off of families.” Frieson went on to say, “The barbershop is going to pay the premium. Then once it gets going, we hope that some programs or a system will be put in place by the brokers and other insurance companies will make sure these people keep these policies at least up to 10 years.”

Brittany Johnson is a licensed insurance agent. She applauds Frieson’s efforts to give back to the community and emphasizes the importance of thinking ahead.

“If something does happen - and death is going to happen - you want to make sure that you are taken care of and your loved ones are taken care of as well,” says Johnson. “It doesn’t hurt to get a quote, it truly does not. See if you can find something in your affordability range.”

