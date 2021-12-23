Family of man murdered in 2019 pleads for information, calls for end to violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A plea from a mother who lost her son to gun violence two years ago, “Stop killing our kids.”0

Shelly Haas said those words during a balloon release in honor of her son, Ramon Allen Jr.

“Just stop killing our kids. Our kids got to stop killing each other,” added Haas, who says her son was a week and a half shy of his 22nd birthday and had been out of prison for one month before his life was cut short Dec. 22, 2019.

Toledo Police say Allen was shot and killed inside a house on Sterling St. Two years later, his murder remains unsolved.

In 2020, Allen’s family paid for a billboard along the Anthony Wayne Trail as a tribute to keep his memory alive and keep the criminal case in the public eye. They also released balloons near the billboard. Two years later, on the anniversary of Allen’s death, they paid for the electronic billboard again and held another balloon release, calling for justice and an end to the current violence, which has pushed Toledo’s murder rate to its highest ever.

“There’s so many people out here that know what happened and don’t speak on it and won’t help our family to get some peace,” said Haas. “There’s all these senseless murders out here, so many people losing their children that we need to make sure that somebody hears all these stories so maybe we can make a change and help the next family not to go through this.”

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.