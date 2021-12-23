Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Local business owners team up to give Christmas miracles

By WTVG Staff and McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than a dozen local companies came together to give families what they’re calling “Christmas miracles.”

The owners of fifteen businesses traveled across Northwest Ohio in a trolley, giving Christmas cheer to several families in need. They chose the recipients from a list of nominations.

“”This is my favorite day of the year we have been working on this for months its called the Christmas miracle,” Brandon Johnson, President of Team Johnson Company said. “Basically get nominations from anyone who sent them and I review them and try to pick the most special stories.”

The first Christmas miracle surprise went to the family of a single mother of five in Toledo. The group gifted toys to the kids -- and even more for mom. They gave Kayla White a car and a job.

“I am in shock. I am in total shock,” Kayla white, a Christmas miracle recipient, said. “Me and my little family have been going through a lot. We were homeless just last year.”

Another family who had fallen on hard times was gifted a spa day for mom and toys for her kids. Angel Jones said it’s been a rough time as her family has lived in a hotel for a year just six months prior to the donation.

One teacher in Bowling Green nominated a high school senior for a Christmas miracle. Emilio Remundo has been living on his own and working after school to afford rent. The business owners took care of three months of rent payments for Remundo.

“My life kind of changed,” Remundo said. “I was thrown into adulthood, but as you can see I have this community of people who wanted to help me persevere through this and keep going.”

The trolley made stops across the region including Grand Rapids and Pemberville.

Some families were even gifted a trip to Disney World.

Each family has their own unique story but all showed gratitude for the Christmas miracles.

“How could you not enjoy this? Just changing someone’s life.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

