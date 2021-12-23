Traffic
Man arrested after leading officers on police chase

Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a series of charges after leading officers on a police chase Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police reports, Joseph Mansfield, 27, led police on a chase on N. Holland-Sylvania and Nebraska around 10:00 a.m. He had several felony warrants out for his arrest.

The chase ended when the suspect’s tire blew out. Mansfield allegedly ran away on foot but was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Mansfield was booked into the Lucas County Jail and is facing charges including eluding police, obstructing official business, several aggravated burglary charges, and domestic violence charges.

