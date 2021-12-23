Man indicted on murder charges after victim dies from assault injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been indicted on murder charges after allegedly assaulting a victim who later died from his injuries.

According to Toledo Police, Keith Thompson, 47, was indicted on Wednesday in connection to the death of David Fishbein, 46.

Officers found Fishbein lying in the street, suffering from multiple injuries in the 700 block of Utah on Nov. 22. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. That day, police issued a felonious assault warrant for Thompson.

Fishbein died from his injuries while receiving treatment in Columbus on Dec. 6.

TPD said Thompson was arrested on Dec. 17. He was indicted on murder charges on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Witnesses at the scene told 13abc a man was taking their trash outside when a verbal altercation broke out with a neighbor. She said the a man hit Fishbein in the head with a cane and beat him until he fell to the ground. The witness said the suspect had been acting erratically in other interactions.

Toledo has recorded 71 homicides in 2021.

