Murder victim, family notified police of threats before fatal shooting

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon, Ohio woman who was shot and killed by her grandchild’s father alerted police that the suspect had made threats to kill her ahead of the shooting.

A joint statement from the Oregon Police Division, the Toledo Police Department, and the Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Governments released on Thursday provides new details on the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Johanna Crawford, 66.

Malcom Fisher is facing aggravated murder, assault, and kidnapping charges in connection to the incident.

According to the law enforcement agencies, Elizabeth Huber, Crawford’s daughter, called 911 the night before the shooting on Dec. 15. Toledo Police responded and marked it as a domestic argument call. TPD found Huber and Fisher to be uncooperative. Officers drafted a domestic dispute report and did not find evidence of violence. There was an active misdemeanor warrant out for Fisher’s arrest at the time but officers did not know about it until after they left the scene of the domestic dispute.

Later that night, Johanna Crawford, the murder victim, called 911 from her home in Oregon, reporting menacing involving Fisher. Oregon Police officers responded. Crawford told police she received texts from her daughter that Fisher was making threats to kill her and her parents.

That’s when Oregon police found Fisher had two warrants out of the Toledo Police Department for his arrest from unrelated incidents. Oregon police said officers would conduct extra patrols of the residence and surrounding area.

The day of the shooting, on Dec. 16, Stevenson Hicks called 911 and told dispatchers Fisher was on his way to 3110 Hazelton in Oregon to hurt people there. It was an invalid address, so dispatchers had their supervisor reach out to Hicks who did not answer the follow-up call.

According to the statement, Hicks made additional calls to 911 with a different address which could also not be verified. Hicks gave dispatchers Fisher’s phone number. Dispatchers tried to make contact with Fisher but he did not answer.

Seven minutes later, dispatchers received a 911 hang-up call from Crawford’s residence. Four minutes later, a neighbor on Hazelton called 911 reporting hearing gunshots. One minute later, Oregon police arrived on scene and was met by a neighbor who said he heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the area.

Officers arrived as Crawford’s husband arrived at the home, telling police his wife and 9-year-old grandchild should be inside. Officers entered the home and found Crawford’s body. Crawford’s husband received a call from Fisher who said he had the child, his non-custodial daughter, with him.

Hicks, who had contacted 911, told police Fisher was at his house in Toledo with the child. Toledo Police arrested Fisher just after midnight on Dec. 17. The child was okay and was reunited with her grandfather, Crawford’s husband.

Fisher is being held on a $500,000 bond.

