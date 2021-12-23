Record-high number of COVID cases in Ohio for third day straight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio saw a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 15,989 new infections on Thursday. It’s the highest number of cases reported in a single-day throughout the entire pandemic.

It tops record-high numbers reported both Tuesday and Wednesday amid the omicron variant surge. Prior to the spike in cases this week, the previous record-high was set last November at 11,885 cases in a 24-hour period.

ODH reported 345 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. 20 COVID patients were admitted to the ICU in that time.

Ohio’s case rate over the last two week sits at 1,009.6 -- up from 738.2 last week.

In Lucas County, the COVID-19 case rate is 385.43 and the positivity rate is 14.78%, according to CDC data.

The number of patients with COVID in Ohio hospitals are down 10% in Northwest Ohio in the last week, data from the Ohio Hospital Association shows.

It comes as several new studies indicate the omicron variant may be less likely to result in hospitalizations, through it also spreads faster than Delta and other variants and can better evade vaccines.

Health officials maintain that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against the virus and recommend vaccinated people get a booster dose as well.

