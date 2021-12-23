Shelter needs don’t “paws” for holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many shelter animals in Toledo will spend their Christmas and New Year in foster homes this year.

Abbey Hall with the Toledo humane society tells 13abc, “We generally have a lot of families that come in and take home some of our animals here in the shelter for a couple of weeks so the animals can decompress and enjoy the holidays from a home.”

She says that time away from the shelter helps the dogs, cats, and the shelter.

“It’s absolutely wonderful for the animal,” says Hall. “They can go and decompress, it allows their stress levels to drop, it also allows us to get really important information regarding the animal’s personality.”

Cassie Bloomfield with Lucas County Canine Care and Control says that time away is beneficial for everyone who takes care of the dogs there, too. “we don’t know how a lot of these dogs did in their previous homes before they came to us. If you take good photos, you give us a really good bio, you share it on social media with your friends, we can find that dog a home right away,” she explains.

“A lot of them end up never coming back to the shelter because a lot of them do get adopted by their foster families,” adds Hall.

But some of the animals can’t leave.

Hall explains, “Severe medical cases that have to be monitored, and of course, our cruelty hold cases where they are not allowed leave the shelter. And then, of course, we always have those few that don’t get placed in foster homes, maybe due to restrictions on what families can take.”

So, employees and even volunteers spend their days working while many of us are enjoying time out of the office.

For the Toledo Humane Society, Hall says the animals get extra love: “Since the amount in the building is so much less than usual, since the majority are in foster, they get a lot of one-on-one love and care.”

Bloomfield says the staff and volunteers also love the one-on-one time. “It uplifts our staff as well, to be able to share that with them, and be here to love on them and make sure they get that extra-special care,” she says. “A lot of our dogs never had that before. It kind of makes up for some of the bad that we see here.”

As for the volunteers, Hall tells 13abc, “Families like to come in, even with their small children. I think people like to use it as a time to give back. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”

If you’d like to foster a shelter through LC4, the deadline is Thursday at 6 PM.

A spokesperson with Humane Ohio says that 100% of their animals are going out to foster homes for the holidays.

