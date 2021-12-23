Toledo-based clothing company opening a new store in downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new store is getting ready to open in downtown Toledo. Mud Made is a locally owned and locally focused company that does business all over the country.

There was a pop-up shop at the future location Thursday, and it was a popular place.

“It means everything to have the support of the community. I am trying to give back any chance I get to show my appreciation for the support.”

Gerald “Godi” Riley began designing at a young age. But before he made it a career, he did plenty of other things and went to college. “I worked a bunch of odd jobs like Marco’s Pizza, construction, cleaning, all kinds of stuff. Once I went to college, I started working as a DJ.”

Godi says his work as a DJ helped launch his career as a designer. He loves seeing people wearing his work. Mud Made has customers from California to New York and everywhere in between. Godi has lived other places, but came back to Toledo in 2020. He loves doing what he loves in the place he loves, and says the energy in downtown made it the perfect place to set up shop. “It’s the city that raised me, and made me. Toledo is a beautiful town. I love Toledo!”

The Mud Made best sellers include beanies and a fall hoodie. But the jacket Godi was wearing for our interview is special to him. It has an image of hands in prayer. “I come from a praying family. To be able to make it out of tough places, you have to have faith. You stand down until you come up, and stay prayerful.”

Godi is focused on paying it forward, especially when it comes to the younger generation. “When I was growing up, I didn’t have anyone doing anything like this. I didn’t know if it was possible. It was important to me to come back and to do something like this in this town. There are young designers coming up. Being someone they can see and learn from who is doing it on a bigger scale is pretty dope.”

Along with a lot of others, Godi’s family is proud of what he’s doing. “They love it. When I go to my grandma’s and she is wearing something from Mud Made, it’s crazy. Is she one of your best customers? She is the only person who gets everything for free.”

The pop-up shop will be open until 9 Thursday night. It is on 10th Street between Monroe and Jefferson. The new store is expected to open there in February. It will feature Mud Made merchandise and other brands as well.

