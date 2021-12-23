Traffic
Wauseon man sentenced for assaulting an officer

(WMBF/File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wauseon man was sentenced to 90 days at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and three years of community control for hurting a police officer.

Jared Jasso, 39, was found guilty of assault charges. The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office said he caused physical harm to a police officer.

Jasso ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, to stay out of bars, avoid alcohol, and abide by a curfew. He will also need to complete a Recovery Services assessment and complete any recommended treatment. He will be placed on TAD monitoring for 90 days after his release from the corrections center.

