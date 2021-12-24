12/23: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with light south winds bringing in milder air. A little drizzle will arrive later in the day and continue into the night. Highs in the low 50s will occur during the evening hours. CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy skies and periods of rain that can be heavy. Temps in the low 50s through midday, then falling during the afternoon. EXTENDED: Dry for much of Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-40s. Rain/snow mix expected Sunday night, giving way to all rain on Monday as temps climb into the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. More rain arrives later Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.