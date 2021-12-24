12/24: Dan’s Christmas Eve Forecast

It’s a tender and mild forecast, waking up to the mid-50s and rain on Christmas morning. Most of those showers should clear east through the afternoon, with temps reaching freezing again Sunday morning. Rain chances will alternate every other day (Monday, Wednesday) with a few wet flakes Sunday night, though no accumulation is expected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.