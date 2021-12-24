Traffic
12/24: Dan’s Christmas Eve Forecast

“Up on the housetop, raindrops fall...”
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
It’s a tender and mild forecast, waking up to the mid-50s and rain on Christmas morning. Most of those showers should clear east through the afternoon, with temps reaching freezing again Sunday morning. Rain chances will alternate every other day (Monday, Wednesday) with a few wet flakes Sunday night, though no accumulation is expected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

