Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body cam footage of the moments officers arrived on the scene where a suspect...
Murder victim, family notified police of threats before fatal shooting
Barbershop owner is giving back to the community and paying for young peoples life insurance.
Disturbed by rash of gun deaths, Toledo businessman starting life insurance policies for young people
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Man indicted on murder charges after victim dies from assault injuries
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Man arrested after leading officers on police chase

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
The second Operation Santa's Sleigh was attended by police and fire agencies from around the...
Promedica Children’s Hospital hold second Operation Santa’s Sleigh
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week