Community devastated by 11-year-old killed in a Christmas Eve house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to calls about a home ablaze in West Toledo around 4:30 am. They received reports that several people were trapped inside. Upon arrival, some family members managed to escape, but the crew searched and found an 11-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, dead on the second floor of the house.

Community members say they are devastated that the family lost everything, including a beloved son, just one day before Christmas.

Dubois Simmons lives right next door to the family’s home. “Only thing we heard was screaming. My sister woke up and said ‘Get out the house! Get out the house! It’s a fire,” said Simmons, who was awakened by the screaming family.

“His brother stood there, he was saying ‘My brother! My brother!’ But he couldn’t do anything because the fire already spread,” said Simmons.

According to his neighbors, the 11-year-old was a good and playful child, that most of the community knew. “He was a happy child running up and down the block. Sometimes if I had candy or money, I’d give all the kids some. But that’s a sad feeling,” says Simmons.

As of now the incident is still under investigation and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

