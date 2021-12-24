December 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy and warm today with a high in the low 50s. Rain becomes more likely this evening through Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas are expected to be in the middle 50s. More rain is likely Sunday night into Monday. The rain may start as a winter mix before changing to rain. A third system will bring more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s next week.

