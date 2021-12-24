Hittin’ the Town - Mazza Museum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The world’s largest collection of artwork from children’s picture books is located at the University of Findlay at the Mazza Museum.

“We started with four original works of art and today we have over 17,000 works from artists all over the world,” director Ben Sapp said.

The collection is constantly changing with new items being featured throughout the year.

The museum is free and open Wednesday-Friday and Sunday.

Tours are available at the museum’s website..

