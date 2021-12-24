Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Hittin’ the Town - Mazza Museum

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The world’s largest collection of artwork from children’s picture books is located at the University of Findlay at the Mazza Museum.

“We started with four original works of art and today we have over 17,000 works from artists all over the world,” director Ben Sapp said.

The collection is constantly changing with new items being featured throughout the year.

The museum is free and open Wednesday-Friday and Sunday.

Tours are available at the museum’s website..

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene
Child dies in early morning house fire
Police release body cam footage of the moments officers arrived on the scene where a suspect...
Murder victim, family notified police of threats before fatal shooting
Jeffrey Travis Ott
Man charged with killing his grandmother in Bedford Township
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Man indicted on murder charges after victim dies from assault injuries
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Good Grief provides peer to peer support for children.
With so much loss, one group aims to help people grieve
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio celebrates the holidays
Ronald McDonald House celebrates Christmas
Mazza Museum - Hittin' the Town
Mazza Museum - Hittin' the Town
Light Up the Holidays: The Shoens Before Christmas in Holland
Light Up the Holidays: The Shoens Before Christmas in Holland