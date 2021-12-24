Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Keeping the holiday spirit alive while healing

The Ronald McDonald House tries to make Christmas as normal as possible for families
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Christmas is supposed to be a time to gather with friends and family, but for some people, that just isn’t possible.

Illness doesn’t stop during the holidays, so the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio will be open to celebrate the holiday with the families in their care.

The charity provides a place to stay for families with sick kids.

Having a sick child is hard at any time, but there’s an extra sting during this time of year.

“Around the holidays is a special time for all of us as families; a time to gather and be together. This creates a new challenge that most of these families haven’t dealt with before, and that is being away from home, being away from their extended family, even some of their own family. So we really go out of our way to make sure these families feel at home,” says Chad Bringman, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.

Bringman says the Toledo Ronald McDonald House expects 12 to 15 families to celebrate Christmas there this year, so staff and volunteers are doing everything they can to make the 25th as normal and fun as possible.

They’ll have a big Christmas feast, and all the families will wake up to a special surprise.

“So we’ve been putting some things together to help Santa Claus along the way, and to make sure that we put some things that will be at their doors. When they get up Christmas morning, just like every other Christmas morning they’re going to find some great toys and surprises, things for Mom and Dad,” says Bringman.

Bringman says it’s moments like these ones that make his job so special, and he says there is nothing better than watching a family leave the Ronald McDonald House happy and healthy.

“Those families getting their child better, moving back home, having the ability to just move on, so to watch that process is very fulfilling.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities run completely on donations and volunteers. If you want to help them out in any way, here is the link: https://rmhctoledo.org/get-involved/

