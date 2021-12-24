Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man charged with killing his grandmother in Bedford Township

Jeffrey Travis Ott
Jeffrey Travis Ott(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - A 28-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of his grandmother Thursday.

According to police, Jeffrey Travis Ott allegedly assaulted his 71-year-old grandfather and 72-year-old grandmother at their home on Sterns Rd. last Friday.

An argument led to Ott being told to leave on the afternoon of December 17. But Ott returned, broke into the home and assaulted his grandparents. His grandfather was treated and released from the hospital that same day, but his grandmother died from the injuries on Tuesday.

Bond was set at $500,000 dollars.

Ott faces charges of murder, assault and home invasion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbershop owner is giving back to the community and paying for young peoples life insurance.
Disturbed by rash of gun deaths, Toledo businessman starting life insurance policies for young people
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Man indicted on murder charges after victim dies from assault injuries
Police release body cam footage of the moments officers arrived on the scene where a suspect...
Murder victim, family notified police of threats before fatal shooting
Ohio “born alive” bill becomes law
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash

Latest News

Police and fire agencies from around the area came together to spread holiday joy to patients...
Operation Santa's Sleigh
Keith Thompson is charged with murder
Man indicted on murder charges after victim dies from assault injuries
It will feature Mud Made merchandise and other brands
Toledo-based clothing company opening a new store in downtown
Mud Made was started in 2012
Toledo-based clothing company sells its products around the country