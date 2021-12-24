Man charged with killing his grandmother in Bedford Township

MONROE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - A 28-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of his grandmother Thursday.

According to police, Jeffrey Travis Ott allegedly assaulted his 71-year-old grandfather and 72-year-old grandmother at their home on Sterns Rd. last Friday.

An argument led to Ott being told to leave on the afternoon of December 17. But Ott returned, broke into the home and assaulted his grandparents. His grandfather was treated and released from the hospital that same day, but his grandmother died from the injuries on Tuesday.

Bond was set at $500,000 dollars.

Ott faces charges of murder, assault and home invasion.

